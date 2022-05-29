Protecting our children

Once again, there was a horrific school shooting, this time in Uvalde, Texas. As a nation, we spend billions of dollars protecting others around the world, but what are we doing to protect our children in America?

It is time for a united front, including teachers, schools, politicians, parents and mental health experts to work together to solve this problem. Important questions need to be addressed.

Why have we not hardened security at our schools by having an armed resource or security guard, fences and only one entrance?

Do the schools in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta do this? Wouldn’t these actions make a shooter think twice before going to any school? And what about taking the mental health issue of students and social media threats more seriously?

The deceased shooter in Texas was ranting all over the social media.

If you see something, say something.

Finally, why not use some of the COVID school funds and union school funds to make schools safer?

In Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest budget, $128 billion is being allocated for K-12. Why not use some of it, especially since school enrollment has shrunk in California?

Going forward, we all need to unite to solve this complicated issue. Politicizing it will lead to failure and more shootings.

Our children are our future, and they deserve better.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria