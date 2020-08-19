Protecting your pets in a disaster

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department recently issued a list of tips for local residents for an emergency or disaster scenario.

The tips include:

Keeping a collar or harness and a tag or other ID on your animals, such as micro-chipping.

Forming an emergency kit for your animal with a two week supply of water, food and other medications.

Having a picture of you and your family with your pet in the emergency kit to be identified as the owner if you are separated from your pet.

Having a leash, carrier, cage, or kennel for each animal.

Keeping vaccination records easily accessible.

Identifying locations in your neighborhood to take your animals during an evacuation.

Residents are also reminded to keep a removable sign in their window that alerts authorities on the types and number of pets, including the phrase “Evacuated with Pets” should the pets be removed from the home.

In addition, authorities recommend developing a buddy system with a trusted friend, neighbor or family member to ensure their pet is receiving care during an emergency. This could also include having a formal list of important contacts with the number and address of your pet’s veterinarian, local humane society, shelter or emergency clinic.

To learn more on disaster planning, visit www.sbcfire.com.

— Mitchell White