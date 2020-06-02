Protests mostly crime free

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police Department officials said the Sunday afternoon Black Lives Matter protest was mostly crime free.

Spokesman Anthony Wagner said no major incidents were reported. Officers found some graffiti at the Courthouse Sunken Garden where the protest was held and a bottle that may have been used as a projectile.

Mr. Wagner said maintenance crews removed the graffiti quickly.

“By and large 2 to 3,000 protesters were asserting their privilege to peacefully protest,” Mr. Wagner said.