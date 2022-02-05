Providence School adds two members to its board

COURTESY PHOTOS

Eric Hawkins

Eric Hawkins and Joshua Keith have joined the Providence School board.

The independent school offers Christian faith-based education to preschool–grade 12 students in Santa Barbara.

Mr. Hawkins leads software engineering for AppFolio, a local business providing software for the real estate industry.

Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay area, Mr. Hawkins studied engineering and computer science at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, where he earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees and met his wife, Tisha.

In between degrees, he worked in Los Angeles, designing satellites for DirecTV. He has called Santa Barbara home for the past 18 years and has worked with various companies in engineering leadership positions.

Joshua Keith

The Hawkins have two daughters who have attended Providence since preschool. Mrs. Hawkins served as the Parent Association president from 2017 until 2021 and continues to be an active volunteer at the school.

“I have seen firsthand the positive impact Providence has on our kids, developing not only their intellect but also their character,” said Mr. Hawkins. “I want to help the school grow and thrive in order to touch the lives of even more kids.”

Mr. Keith is a member of Laguna Capital Management, Inc., a local investment and financial planning firm. He attended Westmont College for two years before transferring to the University of Chicago, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, graduating with honors.

After six years with Goldman Sachs in its Chicago office, Mr. Keith left to study at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, where he earned a master’s in business administration. He returned to Santa Barbara in 2009 to join the family investment practice.

Serving in the community is one of Mr. Keith’s passions. He chairs the YMCA Good Friday Breakfast Committee and has served on other local nonprofit boards, including Network Medical and Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Regarding joining the Providence board, Mr. Keith said he is excited for the opportunity to serve and contribute at Providence, “a special place where students are challenged to pursue academic excellence in the classroom, encouraged to know their worth in Christ and trained for a life of glorifying God and making a difference in the world.”

The Providence School board of directors work collaboratively with the head of school, Soo Chang, to provide needed counsel and guidance.

The current board includes Matt LaBrie,chair; Jason Eldred, vice chair; Brett Wilson, secretary; Kelly Marsh, treasurer; Betsy Coffin, Kelli George, Jim Stretchberry, Karen Yonally and Kari Zeni.

