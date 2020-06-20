Providence School wins state academic honor

COURTESY PHOTO

Providence School won the CIF State Academic Championship for boys cross country with a near-perfect team grade-point average of 3.98.

The Patriots were one of 16 teams honored for being at the head of the class in their sport. Since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled much of the spring season, only fall and winter sports were recognized.

The CIF State Academic Team Champions program was started in 1996 by rewarding teams with the highest collective GPAs based on an unweighted, 4.0 scale.

“Hard work is responsible for success both athletically and academically,” Providence athletic director Steve Stokes said. “The boys’ success in the classroom is something they should be so proud of.

“We are so grateful that our boys cross country program and head coach, Evan Covell, stress the value of being a true student-athlete and not an athlete-student.”

Providence also won a CIF State Academic Championship in 2016-17 in boys basketball.

CIF State Academic Team Champions will receive a banner to be displayed in their school gym. The Southern Section had eight teams represented, followed by three from the Central Coast Section, two from the North Coast and San Diego Sections, and one from the Central Section.

San Marcos tied a school record last month when seven of its teams recorded the top GPAs in the Southern Section: girls water polo (3.84 GPA), boys basketball (3.84), girls track and field (3.84), girls volleyball (3.79), boys lacrosse (3.74), baseball (3.69), and boys track and field (3.65).

The other local school besides Providence to win a Southern Section academic title was Dos Pueblos, which won the boys tennis banner with a GPA of 3.97.

