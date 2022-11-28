PRUITT, Patricia Christine

Patricia Christine Pruitt (nee Power) loving mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on Monday, November 21 at her home in Hope Ranch. She was 88.

Pat was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley to Don and Mildred Power. She attended Canoga Park High School where she was an enthusiastic and popular student. She was elected Homecoming Queen in her senior year as well as Valedictorian of her class.

She was a creative person with a life long passion for tap dancing, knitting, painting, tennis and golf. In her later years, she became an avid bridge player. Pat’s favorite saying was, “I’m just a homebody.” She did indeed love her home and her surroundings. Her gardens were beautiful and she had an artistic flair in the decorating of her home.

Pat met her future husband, Bud Pruitt in 1971 and shortly after their marriage in 1973, moved to Santa Barbara where Bud worked in the grocery business. Pat was a great helpmate doing the accounting for the business. After his retirement, Pat and Bud traveled and entertained extensively. They had worked hard to achieve their dream.

Pat was a member of the Assistance League as well as a member of La Cumbre Country Club for over 30 years. These were good years where friendships flourished and Pat enjoyed her time with so many friends.

She is survived by her sons Terry and Michael as well as her granddaughter, Kelsey.

Funeral service will be held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive on Tuesday, November 29 at 10:00 A.M.

A Celebration of Life to follow at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala Street.