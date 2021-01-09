PSHH appoints property management director

COURTESY PHOTO

Jane Renahan will oversee 54 affordable properties in her new role with People’s Self-Help Housing.

Jane Renahan has been named the new director of property management for People’s Self-Help Housing.

She will oversee 54 affordable housing properties.

She was previously the senior portfolio manager for the organization, and has an extensive background in property management, policy and operations.

So far at PSHH, Ms. Renahan has been dedicated to the support of the property management team and ensured that more than 5,000 residents were cared for.

She originally joined PSHH as a portfolio manager in 2016, and she was subsequently promoted to senior portfolio manager in 2019.

In her time at PSHH, she has focused on the property management side of rehab projects, leasing, training, policy, procedure development and on a complete departmental restructure. Ms. Renahan also serves on the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Action Commission.

As director of property management, she will supervise property management and maintenance for the organization’s 2,000-plus rental unit portfolio, which are located throughout the tri-counties.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Ms. Renahan has been involved in affordable housing from a young age, volunteering in high school with several Los Angeles-based organizations. She also has worked at the Menorah Housing Foundation as an intern and housing coordinator.

She earned her bachelor’s in geography from UC Berkeley and a master’s of Public Administration from the University of Washington. She is also a former Peace Corps volunteer, and she now lives in San Luis Obispo, where she enjoys kayaking, cooking and playing with her dogs.

Ms. Renahan is a wedding officiant and a Court Appointed Special Advocate.

