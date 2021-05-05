PSHH help college-bound students

COURTESY PHOTO

People’s Self-Help Housing recently led its CELEBRE students on a tour of colleges and universities throughout California.

People’s Self-Help Housing’s staff and college-bound students recently took a three-day tour of colleges and universities throughout California.

The tour was designed to help high school seniors choose a college. Fifteen students visited Fresno State University, California State University Monterey, St. Mary’s College, San Jose State University, UC Davis, Sacramento State University, Sonoma State University, UC San Francisco and San Francisco State University. The students were part of PSHH’s College Enrollment for Latinas Entering Bright Rewarding Education program.

“Being on a campus really gave me more things to think of when choosing which college I will attend,” CELEBRE student Cristal said in a news release. “I got to experience some factors that I had not thought of before when choosing a university such as weather, distance from home and wildlife.

“Something I really valued was our Latinx tour guides. Seeing so many Latina students attending prestigious universities made me go into a mindset of ‘If they can do it, so can I,’ and it made me very excited for my future.”

The college tour was led by Joanna Dominguez, PSHH’s director of education, and Karla Acevez-Ramierz, the nonprofit’s regional coordinator. PSHH is a nonprofit, affordable housing organization on the Central Coast.

For more information, go to pshhc.org/celebre.

— Dave Mason