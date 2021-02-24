PSHH honors Uyehara, church

SANTA MARIA — Ethel T Uyehara and Bethel Lutheran Church were recognized this month at the Sierra Madre Cottages by People’s Self-Help Housing for their commitment and vision for senior housing.

“We are so grateful for the support from members of Bethel Lutheran Church,” CEO & President Ken Trigueiro said in a statement. He noted that the project has been in the works for more than a decade and was realized through the supporters’ determination and devotion.

In an intimate unveiling ceremony, Ms. Uyehara, a driving force behind the project concept, and leaders representing the Santa Maria congregation of Bethel Lutheran Church, celebrated the new plaque installed at the Community Center at the Sierra Madre property. Following the unveiling, event guests toured the new senior site.

“It has been gratifying to welcome more than 40 seniors home to Sierra Madre,” said Jane Renahan, director of property management. “In a time when safe and supportive housing has become increasingly important, residents are thankful to have made this their new community.”

Connected by accessible walking paths, landscaping and shared spaces, Sierra Madre Cottages is a more than two-acre development in Santa Maria developed for residents 62 and older. It is located near services, shopping, public transportation and recreation facilities. The property provides a community center, communal garden, and energy-efficient features such as increased insulation and tankless water heaters. The property is additionally served with onsite supportive services.

For more information, see the video is youtu.be/ojsIctcAHlE.

— Gerry Fall