PSHH receives donation toward emergency relief

People’s Self-Help Housing, an affordable housing organization serving the Central Coast, recently received a gift of more than $7,000 from California-based nonprofit Merritt Community Capital.

This funding will provide direct relief to more than 230 households at five PSHH properties, including Dahlia Court II, Pismo Creek Bungalows, Casas de los Carneros, Courtland Street Apartments and Villa la Esperanza.

PSHH serves more than 5,000 residents, and this gift of $7,000 to the PSHH Resident Assistance Fund will provide households with funds for medical needs, food and utility emergencies.

“We are so grateful for the continued dedication and partnership of Merritt Community Capital,” PSHH CEO and President Ken Trigueiro said in a statement. “This funding will financially assist many of our residents helping to meet their needs and bridge any housing-related challenges they are facing amidst the pandemic.”

Merritt Community Capital, based in the Bay Area, is a nonprofit that provides equity capital for affordable housing in California. The organization partners with various affordable housing developers across the state to make sure housing communities are maintained for residents in need.

PSHH is present in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties, and manages more than 2,000 rental units.

To donate to the Residence Assistance Fund, visit pshhc.org/resident-assistance-fund.

— Madison Hirneisen