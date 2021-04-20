PSHH student accepted into doctorate program

Alycia Rasmussen, a student from the People’s Self-Help Housing Camino Scholars program, has accepted admission to UC Davis, to pursue a doctorate in microbiology.

She has also been awarded a UC Davis microbiology graduate group fellowship.

“We are so proud to announce this incredible news of Alycia’s achievement,” said Joanna Dominguez, PSHH director of education. “We know that her story and success serve as an inspiration for so many of our students in the Camino Scholars program.”

Growing up in Nipomo, Ms. Rasmussen has actively participated in PSHH’s nationally recognized education program Camino Scholars.

She has been pursuing a bachelor of science in molecular and medical microbiology and a minor in English at UC Davis. This spring she will graduate from her undergraduate studies and move straight into her doctorate studies, with hopes of completing her studies in the next five years.

Camino Scholars serves more than 400 students per year at its 11 on-site learning centers, which are located across three counties.

As evidenced by standardized test scores, the curriculum significantly improves math and literacy skills and accompanies students on the path of lifelong learning, according to a news release.

The program also helps prepare college-bound students with application assistance, financial aid navigation, career exploration workshops, campus visits and mentorship.

To hear more about Ms. Rasmussen’s story, watch Camino Scholars Conversations. To learn more about Camino Scholars, visit pshhc.org/education.

