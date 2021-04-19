PSHH upgrades Learning Center

SANTA MARIA — The nonprofit People’s Self-Help Housing has reopened its Learning Center after completing necessary renovations and upgrades to the space.

The Learning Center at Los Adobes de Maria II, located at Blosser Road and Boone Street in Santa Maria, received exterior upgrades and new interior flooring, as well as upgrades to lighting, cabinets, appliances and restrooms. The Learning Center is used as a space for after-school programs, distance learning and support for students pursuing higher education.

“We have been working hard to upgrade this space so it can continue to serve and inspire our students,” PSHH Director of Education Joanna Dominguez said in a statement. “As we begin transitioning back to in-person learning, we felt it was important to make these much-needed renovations so we have the space and facilities to administer our program successfully.”

The renovations were made possible by a $245,000 Community Development Block Grant from the city of Santa Maria. Both teachers and students involved in PSHH’s Camino Scholars program will be able to use the space for programming in the months and years to come, according to a news release.

The Camino Scholars program helps college-bound students with application assistance, financial aid applications, career experience workshops, campus visits and mentorship.

“It is so important to invest in education for the next generation,” Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said in a statement. “My thanks to the many people who made this happen. There are so many individuals and families who rely on Los Adobes de Maria, which is a valued part of our community.”

—Madison Hirneisen