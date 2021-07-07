PSSH announces award winners

People’s Self-Help Housing has announced the latest recipients of the Distinguished Property Award.

This quarter, four properties received Platinum Level recognition for their property management: Casas de las Flores in Carpinteria, Jardin de las Rosas in Santa Barbara, Los Adobes de Maria III in Santa Maria and Pacific View Apartments in Morro Bay.

“We are so proud of all our award recipients and the hard work each team had to employ to achieve these results,” Jane Renahan, the PSHH director of property management, said in a news release. “It is extremely satisfying to know that our properties and our residents are in such good hands.”

All 54 PSHH properties were eligible for recognition, and winners were determined according to factors such as curb appeal, turnaround times for vacant units, management responsiveness, health and safety, and availability of community resources for residents.

To learn more, visit pshhc.org.

— Dave Mason