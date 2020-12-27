PSSH expands education program

SANTA MARIA — Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is expanding its education program at Los Adobes de Maria II.

The Santa Maria property’s Learning Center is undergoing an expansive renovation and has added services to support students during distance learning.

“As students across the country are struggling with the transition to distance learning, we are doing everything we can to support our students and ease the burden on our parents,” said Alejandra Mahoney, who has led PSHH’s expansion of educational programs during the past decade.

Joanna Dominguez, the incoming director of education for PSHH, said the nonprofit hopes to continue to expand the scope and capacity of its Learning Center.

The center’s renovations were made possible by a $245,000 Community Development Block Grant from the city of Santa Maria.

The grant allowed PSSH to upgrade the building’s interior flooring, lighting, cabinets, appliances and restrooms, as well as to make repairs on the exterior.

The grant will also cover the cost of a new play structure for the Learning Center when students return to the classroom.

The renovation is estimated to be complete in early 2021, according to a news release.

In addition to the Learning Center’s renovations, PSHH will be opening its new Academic Success Center, which will provide individualized support for students during their virtual learning with their school. Educators will be available throughout the school day to provide technology assistance, homework support and coordination with local school districts.

For more information, go to pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or call 805 -781-3088.

— Dave Mason