PSSH praises construction site superintendent

Phil McClintock is celebrating 25 years with People’s Self-Help Housing. He is the organization’s construction site superintendent.

“Phil holds a wealth of institutional knowledge and best practices for our organization,” said Sheryl Flores, PSHH vice president of Home Ownership, in a news release. “His dedication to our mission, and the individuals we serve, is evident throughout his many years of service.”

Originally hired in 1994 as a construction supervisor, Mr. McClintock served in a number of positions at PSHH, before his current job.

As the construction site superintendent, Mr. McClintock manages the construction of homes for self-help owner-builders from start to finish.

“After working with families for a year or more, handing them the keys to their new homes is extremely rewarding,” he said in the news release.

In addition to his 25 years with PSHH, Mr. McClintock is celebrating another milestone. He will soon become a published author.

His 120-page manual will cover how to carry out a self-help home building project from start to finish.

To learn more about PSHH, its home ownership program and Mr. McClintock’s upcoming book, visit pshhc.org.

People’s Self-Help Housing serves Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

— Dave Mason