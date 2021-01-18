PSSH recognizes longtime employee

COURTESY PHOTO

Juliet Mendoza

This month, People’s Self-Help Housing employee Juliet Mendoza is celebrating three decades of service. She currently serves as an accountant for the organization.

“Juliet holds a wealth of institutional knowledge and best practices for our accounting & finance department,” said Griffin Moore, chief financial officer at PSHH, “We are so grateful for her continued dedication and leadership over the years.”

Originally joining PSHH in 1991 as a secretary, Ms. Mendoza was quickly promoted to be an account clerk, an account technician, and finally her current role as an accountant. As part of the Accounting & Finance team, Ms. Mendoza helps ensure the availability of financial resources to sustain PSHH programs, services and growth.

“Juliet’s dedication to the organization and our mission is evident throughout her three decades of service,” said Nicole Ramos, PSHH director of human resources, in a news release. “She exemplifies the kind of employee we are always looking for, and her longevity with the organization is a testament to the supportive work environment that can be found at PSHH.”

Ms. Mendoza lives in Nipomo and enjoys spending time on the Central Coast with her grandchild. To learn more, visit pshhc.org/leadership.

— Gerry Fall