Psychic predictions and New Year’s resolutions!

A transient woman sits on a bench in downtown Santa Barbara. Columnist Andy Caldwell says the problems of homelessness is growing worse because the root problems aren’t being addressed.

It has been my tradition to offer my very own psychic predictions for the new year. This year, my predictions are all too easy.

Life in California will continue to be a dystopian reality unless your New Year’s resolution includes speaking out against some giant whoppers in our society! The cause for truth, justice and the American way has been taking a beating as of late by race, climate, and social justice hustlers.

The California Reparations Task Force wants to pay black residents who are either descendants of slaves, or those whose ancestors lived in America prior to the end of the 19th century, upward of $230,000 each to appease our collective conscience as it pertains to racism. It is estimated that nearly 2 million California residents may be eligible for the payout that would exceed $500 billion in the aggregate.

The truth? California was admitted into the Union in 1850 as a free state. Slavery was never legal here. Hence, if the reparations are paid, people who never owned slaves in California will pay reparations to people whose ancestors never were slaves in California.

Back in 2008, California voters were duped into approving a high-speed rail project that was supposed to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco by 2020 at a cost of $33 billion. Well, 14 years and $5 billion later, the train is only slated to connect Bakersfield and Merced, and to complete this particular worthless segment of the train to nowhere, taxpayers must shell out another $15 billion!

The overall project cost estimate is now over $100 billion, and the truth is, nobody expects it will ever be constructed. Meanwhile, traffic congestion and failing roads abound.

For decades, environmentalists have been hyperventilating about the environmental impacts of offshore oil rigs, the ecological impacts of naval operations off our coast, and the deadly impacts to whales from ship strikes as they traverse the California coast. Yet, all concerns have been set aside regarding plans to capture energy from the ocean winds offshore the Central Coast.

The various wind farm structures would be tethered to the ocean floor by hundreds of cables, chains, and steel wires smack dab in the middle of whale migration routes. This ocean obstacle course will surely disrupt migration and all facets of life for migrating whales, sacrificed on the altar of all things renewable.

Consider the never-ending parade of plans to end homelessness. President George W. Bush had a 10-year plan to end homelessness by 2012. In 2010, President Barack Obama initiated a plan preventing and ending homelessness for veterans by 2015; preventing and ending homelessness for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness by 2017; preventing and ending homelessness for families, youth, and children by 2020.

President Joe Biden has released a federal plan for ending homelessness in America that starts with the ambitious goal of reducing homelessness 25% by 2025. Not to be outdone, Gavin Newsom, back in 2008, announced his 10-year plan to end homelessness in San Francisco when he was the mayor there, and in 2021, Gov. Newsom promoted a plan to end family-homelessness in five years. Meanwhile, the problem grows worse because we are not addressing the sources of homelessness including fatherlessness families and the formerly incarcerated.

Finally, as America thaws from the record setting 2022 bomb cyclone, do you remember the year 2000 prediction,“Within a few years, winter snowfall will become a very rare and exciting event”? Not to mention “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is”!

What is it going to take to convince the world that there are hundreds of more powerful variables than greenhouse gasses that determine weather patterns? Moreover, while weather patterns can be measured in decades, climate patterns can only be accurately measured in eons.

Remember, only the truth can set us free.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.