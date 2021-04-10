Psychologist to discuss joy of movement

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Kelly McGonigal will discuss the joy of movement during a virtual UCSB talk.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will host a conversation with Dr. Kelly McGonigal, a health psychologist and author, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. McGonigal is a health psychologist and lecturer at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Her discussion will center on “The Joy of Movement: How Exercise Helps Us Find Happiness, Hope, Connection and Courage.”

She is the author of several books, including “The Willpower Instinct, the Upside of Stress and the Joy of Movement,” which explains the power of movement in treating anxiety, depression and loneliness.

In 2020, Dr. McGonigal was also named the first O! Visionary by O, The Oprah Magazine.

The virtual discussion will be followed by both a Q&A and movement experience led by Dr. McGonigal.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and free to UCSB students. To purchase, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call 805-893-3535.

— Madison Hirneisen