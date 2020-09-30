Public counters now open for in-person appointments

SANTA BARBARA — In-person appointments, along with virtual ones, will now be accepted by Community Development and the Public Works Department at 630 Garden St., starting Monday.

City staff installed safety barriers and COVID-19-compliant procedures for counter services for the public, building and safety, planning and zoning, public works, and records and archives counters.

Appointments must be made online in advance, but same-day appointments may be available to the public. They last 20 minutes, and no more than two people can attend each appointment.

All customers must wear a face covering at all times and maintain proper distance from others.

For multiple divisions, the city encourages customers to book individual appointments for each service and to have approvals from all required agencies for an over-the-counter permit.

All documents and plans are processed digitally, so a digital conversion fee will be charged for paper document submission.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/cd/counter_notices/counterscheduling.asp.

— Grayce McCormick