Public Health Department reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, one death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of active cases to 145.

The individual who died was over the age of 70, had underlying health conditions and resided in an unincorporated area of South County, Public Health officials reported.

On Thursday, Santa Maria reported six new cases, Santa Barbara reported five new cases, and Orcutt reported four new cases. All other areas reported fewer than three new cases, with the federal prison in Lompoc, the Santa Ynez Valley and the South County unincorporated area reporting no new cases Thursday.

The county is continuing its vaccine efforts despite a pause in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. According to the county’s data dashboard, 22.9% of Santa Barbara County’s population has been fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 9% of the county’s ventilators are in use, 66% of hospital beds are in use and 78% of adult ICU beds are in use.

