Public Health honors nurses

During the annual recognition of National Nurses Week, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is honoring nurses countywide.

This year’s theme is “You Make A Difference.”

Each year, National Nurses Week is May 6-12. The week ends on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is known as the mother of modern nursing.

For more than two years nurses across all public health and healthcare sectors have been the difference in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are extremely proud of the resilience, courage, and leadership our nurses have displayed during these challenging times. In what has been a truly unprecedented time, our nurses have consistently answered the call to serve the communities most at need in Santa Barbara County,” said Paige Batson, deputy director for the Community Health Division and Director of Public Health Nursing in a news release.

Nurses save lives and serve our most valuable community members, whether in health care centers or the community, as noted in the news release.

In commemoration of National Nurses Week, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is honoring its nurses at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting with 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino presenting a resolution.

— Katherine Zehnder