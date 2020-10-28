Public Health reports four COVID-19 deaths

There were four COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. Two of them were Santa Maria residents over 70 years old, one was from Orcutt and between the ages of 50 and 69, and another was from the North County unincorporated area and between the ages of 30 and 49.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, three of these individuals had underlying health conditions and one of them was associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

On top of that, there were 43 daily cases reported on Tuesday. Eleven were in Santa Maria, 10 were in Isla Vista, nine were in Lompoc, six were in Orcutt, two were in Goleta, and one was in Santa Barbara.

There was also one in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The 43 new daily cases bring the number of total confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County up to 9,863, of which 9,596 of these cases have recovered, 141 are still infectious, and 126 are individuals who have died.

Santa Maria is the locality with the highest number of deaths, 70, as well as the highest number of still-infectious cases, 38.

There have been 13 deaths in Santa Barbara, eight in Lompoc, seven in the South County Unincorporated Area, another seven in the Santa Ynez Valley, five in Orcutt, four in Goleta, three in Lompoc, two in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one in Isla Vista.

There have also been six deaths spread throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Isla Vista has the second most still infectious COVID-19 cases, 36. Lompoc has 20 still infectious cases, Orcutt has 12, Santa Barbara has 10, Goleta has four, the Santa Ynez Valley and unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota both have three, and the South County Unincorporated Area has two.

There is one still infectious case in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

When the case totals from the community and the Lompoc Federal Prison are combined, a plurality of the county’s COVID-19 cases, 3,567, are in the 30-49 age range. Some 2,954 are in the 18-29 age range, 1,962 are in the 50-69 age range, 821 are in the 0-17 age range, and 557 are in the 70+3 age range.

Most of Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 cases were male, 22, while 20 were female. One was of unknown gender.

With community and prison totals combined, 5,394 have been male, and 4,356 female. There are 13 cases of unknown gender.

Thus far there have been 190,988 COVID-19 tests conducted in Santa Barbara County. Of those, 180,311 have turned up negative, 9,863 positive, 503 inconclusive, and 116 invalid. There are 195 COVID-19 tests still pending.

Of the 9,863 cases reported in Santa Barbara County, 5,956 have been symptomatic. A total of 1018 have been asymptomatic, 2,789 are of unknown symptomatic status, and 100 are under investigation.

Ten of the daily cases from Tuesday are Hispanic or Latino and seven are White. Five are of unknown ethnicity and another five are of an unknown, non-Hispanic race. A total of 16 cases have racial and ethnic information missing.

