Public Health reports lowest daily cases in months

Santa Barbara County confirms 13 COVID-19 cases, one death

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected the lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases Monday since October.

Officials reported just 13 new cases, a decrease of 70% compared to a two-week average.

There are 199 active cases in the county, and the case count is up to a cumulative 32,624 cases.

Public Health also recorded one death in which COVID-19 was listed as a significant condition or cause of death. A cumulative 429 deaths in Santa Barbara County have been perpetuated or caused by the virus.

The deceased was between the ages of 50 and 69 and had underlying medical conditions. The individual lived in the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

The number of cases detected in each geographic region was low.

Goleta reported the most cases Monday, with just three cases. It has a total of 1,706 cases, and 16 cases are still infectious.

Health officials confirmed two COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara, increasing its total to 6,119 cases. Of those, 37 cases are active.

Santa Maria also recorded two cases, bringing its total to 11,013 cases of which 67 are still infectious.

The following areas reported just one COVID-19 case Monday: Isla Vista (1,252 total, six active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota (1,132 total, nine active); Lompoc (3,422 total, 20 active); Orcutt (1,723 total, 11 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe (1,253 total, 10 active).

The geographic location of one daily case is pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 39 patients with COVID-19, and 13 patients are in critical care. A total of 40.8% of staffed ICU beds were available Monday.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating 19 patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and seven are in critical condition.

Ventilators are being utilized for four patients with COVID-19, and 89 adult and 13 neonatal ventilators remain available.

