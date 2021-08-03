Public Health tracks breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County reports 33 COVID-19 cases, one death

Lesly Ricardez, left, 15, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in May from registered nurse Karen Estell at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Vaccination rates in Santa Barbara County are currently slower than they were in the spring.

The latest case rates released by Santa Barbara County Public Health officials show a daily rate of 15.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated residents and 2.1 cases per 100,000 vaccinated residents.

The rates show that unvaccinated Santa Barbara County residents are more than seven times more likely to contract COVID-19 each day.

The numbers don’t quantify the severity of illness. Vaccines are lauded as highly effective in stopping severe symptoms and hospitalizations, but vaccinated individuals can still contract and transmit the virus.

As of Monday, 70% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, just under a month behind President Joe Biden’s goal.

The CDC is also reporting an increase in the vaccination rate nationwide, though Santa Barbara County didn’t see much growth in the latter half of July.

Santa Barbara County saw 39 new COVID-19 cases Monday and has 442 cases still infectious.

One death was reported Monday. The deceased, a Santa Maria resident, was between 30-49 years of age and had underlying medical conditions.

Public Health has detected a cumulative 35,953 COVID-19 cases and 463 deaths.

Goleta reported nine cases Monday, increasing its total to 1,926 cases. There are 33 active cases in Goleta.

Santa Barbara confirmed seven cases. It has a cumulative 6,764 cases and 76 active cases.

Santa Maria recorded five new cases. It has a total of 11,910 cases of which 94 are still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three cases (1,321 total, 29 active); Lompoc, three cases (4,065 total, 73 active); Isla Vista, two cases (1,426 total, 43 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, two cases (1,123 total, 18 active); Orcutt, two cases (1,939 total, 24 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two cases (1,327 total, 11 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, one case (1,459 total, 17 active).

The geographic locations of three daily cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 33 COVID-19 patients, and two are in critical care.

