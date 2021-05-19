Public hearing to discuss water conditions

SANTA MARIA — The Twitchell Management Authority will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. June 3 via Zoom to discuss the 2020 annual report of hydrogeologic conditions, water requirements, supplies and disposition of the Santa Maria Valley management area.

The annual report was prepared by Luhdorff and Scalmanini, the management area engineer, according to the terms of the June 30, 2005, stipulation for Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District v. City of Santa Maria, et al. A representative from Luhdorff and Scalmanini will make a presentation on the annual report, which is available online at http://bit.ly/TMAdocs.

Written comments should be addressed as soon as possible to the attention of the TMA at 2065 East Main Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454. Within 45 days of the hearing, the TMA will file the annual report with the court.

To access the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us.

— Mitchell White