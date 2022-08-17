Public input sought on electric vehicle charging stations

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments wants the public’s help to identify sites for future electric vehicle charging stations.

Six Central Coast counties have collaborated on an interactive online mapping tool where the public can offer input.

SBCAG said the goal is to identify ideal locations for new public charging stations in the six counties of Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito.

SBCAG said electric vehicles are essential to the fight against climate change and that more charging stations are needed to recharge vehicles, particularly in rural and traditionally underserved communities.

“Electric cars are the future of transportation and the number of these vehicles on the road continues to grow,” Das Williams, SBCAG board chair, said in a news release. “We want to make charging as effortless as possible and need the public’s help to identify opportunities to make it even better and easier to charge on the fly.”

The information gathered from the interactive online mapping tool will help create the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the Association of Monterey Bay Governments and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, along with Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties have partnered to develop the strategy.

For more information, go to www.centralcoastzevstrategy.com.

The interactive mapping tool is live and available to the public through October 2022 at www.bit.ly/CCZEV. A quick video tutorial on how to use the interactive mapping tool is also available at www.bit.ly/InteractiveMapVideo.

To access the interactive mapping tool, go to dks.mysocialpinpoint.com/central-coast-zev-strategy-plan#.

