Public input sought on Goleta plan

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is seeking the public’s opinions about a strategy for decent housing, a sustainable environment and economic expansion.

That’s outlined in the draft action plan.

The plan contains identifiable benchmarks for measuring progress through goals, objectives and community development strategies to meet the city’s housing needs and to provide services to the low-income, homeless and special needs populations. The Draft 2022-2023 Action Plan also sets forth funding allocations for the 2022-2023 planning period, according to a news release.

Comments on the plan are being accepted for a public review period that will end at 3 p.m. May 2. The review period provides an opportunity for the public to offer their views and recommendations to the city on the subject of Community Development Block Grant-funded housing and community development-related activities.

The Draft Action Plan can be viewed at www.cityofgoleta.org/home/showdocument?id=26464&t=637842320183244174.

Comments can be submitted to: City of Goleta, Neighborhood Services Department, Attn: Shanna Dawson, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta 93117 or emailed to sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.

— Katherine Zehnder