Public input sought on San Jose Creek Bike Path project

The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project is ready for its next stage in Goleta.

The public may review the environmental document for the project and provide comments at noon Aug. 1.

The city of Goleta considers the San Jose Creek Bike Path Project to be an important component of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. The city sees the path as a critical connection between existing bike routes north of Highway 101 and the Atascadero Creek Bike Path to the south. In particular, it will connect bike routes north of Calle Real all the way to the Coast Route that connects to Goleta Beach and UCSB and into Santa Barbara.

“The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project was envisioned before the city was incorporated more than 20 years ago,” Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling said in a news release. “We are excited it is back in the spotlight and ready for public input once again.

“This is a complex project that has involved close coordination with various agencies including Caltrans and the County of Santa Barbara,” Mr. Ebeling said. “When complete, the project will be an incredible asset for our community and will make it easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to get around.”

The Initial Study-Mitigated Negative Declaration environmental document for the project describes the detailed improvements that will be made to the city’s transportation system. It also discusses the possible environmental effects of building this nearly 1.5-mile route, along with comprehensive protection measures and construction management strategies.

The new path is intended to include space for bicycles and pedestrians beginning on Calle Real, proceeding under Highway 101, and continuing along San Jose Creek through Armitos Park and Jonny D. Wallis Park in Old Town Goleta, north of Hollister Avenue. The route will then pick up on Kellogg Avenue, and cross over State Route 217 (Ward Memorial Boulevard) on a 350-foot long, 12-foot wide bicycle/pedestrian bridge.

The path then lowers to align adjacent to State Route 217, separated by a 2-foot concrete barrier and bicycle/pedestrian rail to separate users from the roadway. At the south end of the project, the bike path will continue under State Route 217 in a newly constructed box culvert. Bikers will then emerge back under the sky on the southeast side of the highway to connect to the existing Atascadero Creek Bike Path.

After this public comment period on the draft IS-MND, the Goleta City Council is expected to review and vote on the proposal in September. Following the council’s approval, the project will proceed to the California Coastal Commission for permitting in accordance with the State Coastal Act.

The public is asked to submit its comments on the proposal to Laura Bridley at lbridley@cityofgoleta.org and Teresa Lopes at tloes@cityofgoleta.org.

Comments can also be mailed to the city. Address your letters to: ATTN: Laura Bridley and Teresa Lopes, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta 93117.

For more information, contact Teresa Lopes at tlopes@cityofgoleta.org or 805-961-7563 or Laura Bridley or LBridley@cityofgoleta.org, 805-896-2153. Or visit the project’spage at cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/bicycle-projects/san-jose-creek-bike-path-southern-extent.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com