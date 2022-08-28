Public invited to College Park community input meeting

The community is invited to attend a community input meeting on the College Park redesign project related to the skate park elements.

This special Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Lompoc City Hall.

The city of Lompoc was last year granted $3.6 million through the Prop. 68 Statewide Park Program to construct a new skate park with lighting at College Park. Other proposed features at the park include two half basketball courts with lighting, a playground and game area with lighting, a picnic area with a shade structure, a mural wall that will block the wind, a restroom building and landscaping throughout the park.

Lompoc city staff and consultants will be on hand at the meeting to engage in the community input process.

— Katherine Zehdner