Public invited to prune Mission Rose Garden on Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Rose Society and Santa Barbara City Parks Division are welcoming gardeners — both beginner and experienced — to help prune the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, also known as the Mission Rose Garden.

The roses will get their annual trim from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, which will lead to more blossoms come spring.

Attendees should bring gardening gloves and pruning shears, if they have them, but some supplies will be available on site. Staff will teach new gardeners how to prune these iconic Santa Barbara plants.

The rose garden is located across from the Santa Barbara Mission on Plaza Rubio.

If it rains Saturday, the event will be held Jan. 15.

— Annelise Hanshaw