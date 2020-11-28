Public invited to view window exhibit downtown

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects is inviting the community to view a window exhibit downtown that represents the work and ideas explored during a Community Design Charrette to reimagine downtown.

Sixteen teams, including 160 architects, landscape architects, engineers, students and other stakeholders, illustrated possible solutions to integrate housing, enhance open spaces and the connectivity and improve the vitality of downtown Santa Barbara.

Select illustrations and designs will be on display in the vacant storefront windows at 833 State St. and 901 State St. until Jan. 4, 2021.

A community survey was conducted with over 4,700 responses, and that informed the design work. Results of that survey are available at AIASB.com, where the public can comment and provide input on the ideas and concepts.

— Grayce McCormick