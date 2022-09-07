Public meeting to address Plume Phase Exercise performance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Technological Hazards Branch Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program has announced that a public meeting will be held on Sept. 16 in San Luis Obispo.

The public meeting will present preliminary FEMA observations regarding the performance of the state of California and county of San Luis Obispo during a Plume Phase Exercise (PPX) held with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) in the County of San Luis Obispo earlier this week.

The purpose of the PPX is for federal teams to evaluate, assess and validate state, county and local emergency response ability to protect the health and safety of the public near DCPP in the event of an incident at the power plant were to occur. Representatives from FEMA will chair the meeting, and present their preliminary observations.

The meeting will be held at the PG&E Educational Center, 6588 Ontario Road in San Luis Obispo. Seating is limited at the event, slated to begin at 11 a.m.

– Neil Hartstein