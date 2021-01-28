Public relations chapter announces new board

The Public Relations Society of America California Gold Coast Chapter has announced its new board of directors.

The PRSA is a professional organization that serves communications and public relations professionals in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The new board of directors, which took over on Jan. 1, will serve through Dec. 31 of this year.

The new board of directors includes President Kristin Steiner; past President Lauren Bianchi Klemann; President-elect Emma Frawley; Treasurer Nancy Covarrubias Gill; Secretary Keith R. Pillow; Director-at-large, Communication Ally Bertik; Director-at-large, Programming Kim Gregory; Director-at-large, Programming Natalie Hernandez; and Director-at-large, Membership Bambi Hosaka.

“2020 was a year unlike any other,” Ms. Steiner said. “Heading into 2021, there is a real opportunity to expand our reach and get creative by continuing to leverage technology during this time of social distancing.

“As communicators, we must be adaptable and change with the times while delivering accurate information and remaining true to our profession.”

The first program of the year will take place virtually at 8:15 a.m. today to craft an idea for a TEDx Event by TEDxSantaBarbara Executive Producer Mark Sylvester. To register, visit www.prsagoldcoast.org.

— Gerry Fall