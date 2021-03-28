Public schools need makeover

The old saying “The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world” has never been more present and dangerous than in today’s society.

Between the public educational (indoctrination) system and the mass mainstream media misinformation and lies, our country as we know it is disintegrating.

Our students are being taught to hate their history, which has been incredibly distorted and rewritten. They are being told that there are not just two biological sexes but many and are vigorously encouraged to try to find their sexual identity. Young people, without parental consent, are being sexually mutilated to fit into the boxes that the radical left have created.

The Biden regime’s new pick for assistant secretary of health, Rachael Levine, is horrendous proof of that.

Race and gender identity are the core of the left-wing propaganda machine, and the left-wing media is doing its best to fuel the fires. This is not new. But now it is in your face daring you to question it.

Censorship is the new norm. You don’t like what’s being said, erase it. No more discussion. The big tech and the far-left Democratic Party knows what’s right for you and the media will confirm it.

A good portion of us, me included, have laughed off the crazy nonsense of the left for years thinking it would go away. It hasn’t, and now is the time to correct it.

A major priority to get us back on track is to look for strong candidates who will be advocates for two main issues — voter reform and the complete makeover of our corrupt public school system.

Monica Bond

Santa Barbara