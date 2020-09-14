Pujols ties Mays on all-time home run list

Albert Pujols lined a two-run homer into the seats in left in the eighth inning to give the Angels the lead for good in a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Sunday.

Pujols homer not only gave the Angels a 4-3 lead, but it was the 660th of his career, tying him with Hall of Famer Willie Mays for fifth place on the all-time home run list. Pujols hit it off of Rockies reliever Carlos Estevez, who became the 426th pitcher off of whom Pujols has homered in the major leagues.

Only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) sit in front of Pujols and Mays on the all-time list.

Andrew Heaney (4-3), meantime, tossed seven solid innings to earn the win. Heaney allowed three runs with eight strikeouts and no walks to help the Angels take two out of three games in the weekend series.