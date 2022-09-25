Pule, defense shine as SBCC women’s soccer shuts out Canyons

The SBCC women’s soccer team closed out its three-game road trip with a 2-0 win at Canyons on Friday night.

The Vaqueros now own a 2-1-4 as they prepare for next Friday’s WSC opener against Ventura. Canyons falls to 3-2-1.

“Great performance from the ladies today in all phases of the game, from our goalkeeper to our front three,” said head coach John Sisterson. “It was great to have Sofia Orozco back in the line up for her first game of the season and first goal! Our goalkeeper Analea Pule and our defense – notably Sarah Hardin, Bella Loflin and Gizela Zermeno – played a great game to hold their fifth shut out of the season.”

The aforementioned Orozco scored in her season debut in the 65th minute off an assist by Gizela Zermeno. That doubled the Vaqueros’ lead, which they initially took thanks to a 21st minute goal by Theresa English, assisted by Bella Loflin.

English now has three goals this season to lead the team. Orozco scored the fifth of her Vaquero career.

Pule had another great night defending goal, finishing with five saves.

SBCC will be home for its next two matches, starting with Ventura at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

