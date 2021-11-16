Pulitzer Prize-winning author at UCSB

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVID BAZEMORE PHOTOAnnette Gordon-Reed, a Harvard professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, discussed her new bestseller, “On Juneteenth: ‘Freedom Day’ and Its Importance to American History,” with Jeffrey Stewart, Distinguished UCSB Professor and MacArthur Foundation chair, last week at UCSB Campbell Hall. The talk was presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ‘Eternals’ continues to top box office next post Zoom talk to feature genealogist Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.