Life

Pulitzer Prize-winning author at UCSB

DAVID BAZEMORE PHOTO
Annette Gordon-Reed, a Harvard professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, discussed her new bestseller, “On Juneteenth: ‘Freedom Day’ and Its Importance to American History,” with Jeffrey Stewart, Distinguished UCSB Professor and MacArthur Foundation chair, last week at UCSB Campbell Hall. The talk was presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.
