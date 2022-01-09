Punch Brothers to perform at UCSB

COURTESY PHOTO

The Punch Brothers is known for its mix of bluegrass, pop and classical music.

UCSB Arts & Lectures is hosting the Grammy-winning bluegrass quintet Punch Brothers at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

The quintet features mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gabe Witcher.

Punch Brothers formed in 2006 and has been described as “ridiculously eclectic” by The Guardian, mixing bluegrass, pop and classical music.

This concert is part of the “Creating Hope” programming initiative by UCSB. According to its website, these programs “strengthen human connection, promote emotional well-being, joy and compassion, and envision positive change.”

Admission for this event is $55 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a current ID. To purchase, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=4711.

— Forrest McFarland