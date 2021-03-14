PURCELL, Muriel

1929-2021

Muriel Purcell was vibrant, full of life, passionate about her causes, and fiercely loyal to her family and friends. She was the source of the love, humor, and good cheer that bound her family around her for over 90 years. A longtime resident of Carpinteria, Muriel died peacefully in her sleep, on Jan 30, 2021, leaving behind a host of devoted friends and family who will miss her wit, laughter, and love. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Purcell in 1976, her grandson Adam Bacon in 2005, and by her son Kevin Purcell, in Sep 2020.

Muriel was the daughter of William Adams from London, and May (nee Little) Adams of Montreal, where she was born Muriel May Adams, June 7, 1929. Following her mother’s untimely death in 1934, she lived with her grandparents in upstate New York, where Muriel grew up on a farm without indoor plumbing or running water. She loved to regale her children with stories of the “old days” when she got up at sunrise to milk cows and collect eggs, before walking multiple miles to school (in the snow of course). It was always in fun, but she had little patience for laziness in her children.

Following WWII, Muriel worked at IBM in Binghamton NY, then moved to Santa Barbara to study at Santa Barbara College on the old Riviera campus. Muriel loved music and had an excellent voice, singing with a band to help pay her school expenses. It was here that Muriel met her husband Lionel, leaving school in 1952 to start a family. But completing her degree remained a goal, and when her children were older, Muriel went back to school, graduating from UCSB in 1973 with a degree in History and a minor in Literature. It was a marvelous moment for her, and her “A” average was an eye-opener for her children.

Following Lionel’s untimely death in 1976 Muriel threw herself into teaching, spending her time with close friends, and enjoying her role as Grandmother. Muriel never did things by half measure, whether it was teaching at Cate School, helping with the grandchildren, or supporting important causes, like preserving the Carpinteria Bluffs. Muriel was also a Francophile at heart and relished her multiple trips to Paris, where she once lived for 9 months, attending classes at University there.

In 2009, Muriel retired to Vista Del Monte in Santa Barbara where she had many good friends. After her 2nd stroke, which greatly limited her activity, she moved to Samarkand in Jan 2018, where she was living when she passed away. Muriel is survived by sons Marc and Christopher, daughter Colleen, daughters-in-law Laurie and Elizabeth Purcell, her brother Ross Adams and wife Mary, as well as 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The family will hold a private service on March 27th at the Craven’s Lane Cemetery in Carpinteria, where Muriel’s ashes will be buried alongside her husband Lionel, and near her son Kevin, her brother-in-law Cliff Purcell, and her mother in-law Madeline Egan Purcell.