Putin respected Trump

by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters
The headline (of a letter to the News-Press, Feb. 27) reads “Trump admires Putin.” What’s wrong with that?

If a boxer does not admire his foe, he will not prepare himself to fight his

level best. Donald Trump views Vladimir Putin as a strong leader.

Can we say the same about Joe Biden? I think not.

If Mr. Trump were still president, Mr. Putin would not have invaded Ukraine.  President Putin respected President Trump and knew he would face

dire circumstances if he did under Mr. Trump what he is doing under Mr. Biden. 

And that, in a nutshell, is the difference between having a strong

leader and having a weak leader.

James A. Webster

Santa Barbara

