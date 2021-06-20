Puzzling decision about rest areas

Why is Caltrans closing the Gaviota rest areas again after the department just closed them for more than a year in 2018 and 2019?

The rest areas have been closed more since 2014 than they’ve been open.

Caltrans District 5 continues to be the problematic Caltrans operation in comparison to the rest of the state. Remember, these are the guys who cut down dozens of 100-year-old trees along Highway 101 in 2015 despite local protests.

They single handedly ruined the vista and history of the central Salinas River Valley in 2015. Nice job!

Here we go again.

M. William Jaich

Ventura