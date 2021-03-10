PVHS club learns about Carrizo Plain

SANTA MARIA — The Trailblazer Hiking and Environmental Club at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria recently hosted Chuck Graham, author and photographer of “Carrizo Plain: Where the Mountains Meet the Grasslands.”

“He showed us pictures from the Carrizo Plains that I never would have seen,” Cristhy Olivera, club officer, said in a statement. “I found his experiences with nature and photography very interesting, especially the moments that he shared from taking the pictures.

“Chuck Graham showed us his perspective of nature through the camera lens. I’m grateful that he took time out of his day to attend our club meeting to talk about his experiences and show us his amazing pictures.’’

Mr. Graham spent 15 years photographing the plains for the book.

“I really enjoyed Mr. Graham’s presentation about his life as a photographer of the Carrizo Plains,’’ Maxwell Baruetta, the club’s president, said in a statement. “A new piece of information that left me astonished was learning that Kit foxes can go their whole lives without drinking water. I had never heard about this extraordinary animal before.”

— Annelise Hanshaw