PVHS welcomes freshmen Friday

SANTA MARIA — Pioneer Valley High School is helping more than 700 incoming freshmen adjust to their new school Friday.

A tradition at PVHS, junior and senior leaders known as “Link Crew” will show their new peers around the school, introducing the campus in a four-hour program including a campus tour and activities.

“Link Crew provides the opportunity for our incoming freshmen to bridge the gap between junior high and high school,’’Teacher Marcie Guerra said in a news release. “The orientation is a chance for freshmen to ease the stress of entering high school, meet upperclassmen, and get to know their campus.

“As we all transition back to in-person school, our students can use the extra support from their peers and gain an immediate connection to campus.’’

— Annelise Hanshaw