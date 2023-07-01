Q&A with A.I. about SB

Did you know the way of the future is A.I. (artificial intelligence)?

We thought we would put it to the test since most people say “Google it” while others say you can’t believe everything on the internet.

Let us start with some questions here in Santa Barbara.

Question for A.I.: Define “inclusionary.”

“Inclusionary means designed or intended to provide equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized, such as those having physical or intellectual disabilities or belonging to other minority groups.”

Q: Define equity,

“Equity is the quality of being fair and impartial.”.

Q: Define equality.

“Equality is the state of being equal, especially in status, rights and opportunities.”

Q: Define special interest group.

“A special interest group is an association of individuals or organizations that share a common goal or interest and try to influence public policy in their favor.”

Q: Define cash business.

A cash business is a business that primarily operates using physical currency, such as banknotes and coins, and does not accept checks, money orders, or credit and debit cards.

Q: Define businesses filing income tax.

“Businesses filing income tax refers to the process of reporting the income and expenses of a business to the government for tax purposes.”

Did you know our elected officials have responsibilities to the general public?

Q: What is every elected official’s first responsibility?

Every elected official’s first responsibility is to serve the public good and represent the interests of all citizens in their city or town.

Q: What about public health and safety? I thought that was their first priority.

The first responsibility of elected officials is to serve the public good and represent the interests of all citizens in their city or town. Public health and safety are important issues for elected officials and the city. Public safety refers to the welfare and protection of the general public. It is usually expressed as a governmental responsibility. Most states have departments for public safety.

“Public officials and employees are required to place loyalty to the citizens, the laws, and ethical principles above private gain. The California Fair Political Practices Commission has established rules for public officials and employees.”

Q: If the city approves a promenade where bicycles are allowed and someone is injured by them, what are the factors for liability?

The person or parties responsible for the cycling accident may be liable to pay monetary damages. “An accident victim may seek compensation by filing a personal injury lawsuit in California.” The most common way attorneys prove liability in bicycle accident cases is by using negligence. “Negligence is a legal term that refers to a failure to exercise the degree of care a reasonable person would have exercised in the same circumstances.”

Q: What is the purpose of a public safety department?

“The purpose of a public safety department is to protect the welfare and safety of the general public from dangers affecting safety such as crimes or disasters.” In the United States, a Department of Public Safety is a state or local government agency that is responsible for overseeing the emergency service departments and other public health, safety, and security departments in their area. The department may have a broad portfolio of responsibilities, which may include fire services, rescue services, haz-mat services, and ambulance and emergency medical services (EMS).

Q: What is the definition of public health and safety regarding California elected officials and the city?

Public health and safety are important issues for elected officials and the city. Public safety refers to the welfare and protection of the general public. It is usually expressed as a governmental responsibility.

Q: Who is liable if the city approves a promenade where bicycles are allowed and someone is injured by them?

If the city approves a promenade where bicycles are allowed and someone is injured by them, the person or parties responsible for the cycling accident may be liable to pay monetary damages. An “accident victim may seek compensation by filing a personal injury lawsuit in California.” The most common way attorneys prove liability in bicycle accident cases is by using negligence. “Negligence is a legal term that refers to a failure to exercise the degree of care a reasonable person would have exercised in the same circumstances.”

Q: Would the city have to pay for the accident or injury?

Q: Can elected officials be sued for their vote?

Elected officials can be sued for their votes if they violate the constitutional rights of an individual. However, government officials sued for constitutional torts continue to be protected only by qualified immunity.

Q: What is qualified immunity?

Qualified immunity is a legal principle that grants government officials performing discretionary functions immunity from civil suits unless the plaintiff shows that the official violated “clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.”.

Q: Is it equality/equitable/inclusionary for the city to help restaurant businesses but not retail businesses?

It is not fair for the city to help restaurant businesses but not retail businesses. The city should provide equal support to all small businesses.

Q: Is it discrimination for the city to provide special treatment or public right of way to restaurants but no other business?

Yes, it is discrimination for the city to provide special treatment or public right of way to restaurants but no other business.

Common sense is a sound and prudent judgment based on a simple perception of the situation or facts. “It is the basic level of practical knowledge and judgment that we all need to help us live in a reasonable and safe way.”

The mixing of pedestrians and wheeled vehicles, some powered by electricity, on the same thoroughfare is, in the opinion of Did You Know?, giving fair warning, a dangerous mix of incompatibility that almost guarantees collisions and injuries to both pedestrians and riders.

Now go ask A.I. any questions you have on State Street Promenade, parklets and sidewalk vendors.

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Saturdays in the Voices section.