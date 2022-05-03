QUACKENBUSH, Jacqueline Cochrane

Jacqueline “Jackie” Cochrane Quackenbush 7/9/1942 to 4/26/2022. Born at Cottage Hospital, Jackie was a true Santa Barbara local and iconic figure in the community. She earned a Master’s in Counseling from Antioch University and had a 25-year career as a Marriage and Family Therapist.

Jackie was an artist and a free spirit with a boundless love for life that could not be constrained by the social mores of the world around her. Jackie never did anything halfway; she did everything with full abandon. This is why her children and grandchildren, family and friends, know they were deeply loved. She had a kind heart, a generous mind and a sympathetic ear that helped many children and teenagers. Jackie’s Christmas parties were legendary, and she decorated her home lavishly. She also had a love for animals, which earned her a lifetime membership at the Santa Barbara Zoo after years of volunteer work. To join the family in a Celebration of Jackie’s life, please call 805-969-6154.