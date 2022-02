PHOTOS BY ANDREA RUSSELL PHOTOGRAPHY

At left, a gathering took place during a recording of “The Adam Carolla Show,” a popular podcast. Mr. Quaid is starring as President Ronald Reagan in the upcoming movie “Reagan,” and some of the scenes were filmed at the Reagan Ranch, north of Santa Barbara.

What a joy to read your article, “Quaid and Reagan,” in the paper this morning (News-Press, Feb. 8). The photo of, “a packed house listening to Mr. Quaid,” is astonishing. There isn’t a person in that photo that isn’t smiling. I wish I had attended the presentation.

Where is Ronnie when you need him?

Nathan Post

Santa Barbara