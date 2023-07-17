Quaid to address Republican CLub

COURTESY PHOTO

Michele R. Weslander Quaid

GOLETA — Michele R. Weslander Quaid, author of “Change Your Stars,” will discuss “A Republic, If You Can Keep It” at the Santa Barbara Republican Club luncheon July 22.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Timbers Roadhouse Restaurant, 10 Winchester Canyon Road, Goleta.

To attend, you must reserve a seat and pay by July 19.

Ms. Weslander Quaid’s book “Change Your Stars” will be available for purchase at the event.

Cost is $35 per person. For any questions, call Mary Widiner at 805-637-8595.

— Liam Hibbert