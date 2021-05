SANTA BARBARA — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning off the coast of Santa Barbara.

The 2:12 p.m. quake’s epicenter was about six miles southeast of Santa Barbara at a depth of about six miles, according to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported by at least four people.

Weak to light shaking was briefly felt by residents in the greater Santa Barbara area, according to USGS.

No damage was reported.

— Mitchell White