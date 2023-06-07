Quartet warms the battleground for president in power-packed visit

By ALAN WOOTEN

THE CENTER SQUARE MANAGING EDITOR

(The Center Square) — Audiences and strategy differ as the North Carolina battleground gets a June warming for the 2024 presidential race with nearly synchronous visits by President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

All are in the state and will be creating new sound and video bytes in a roughly 36-hour period starting Friday and culminating Saturday night.

“It’s a signal that Biden and his campaign still views the state as a potential investment for November 2024, but that investment needs to start now with a ground-game operation beyond the classic ad war campaign that blankets North Carolina,” veteran political observer Michael Bitzer wrote in an email to The Center Square.

Mr . Trump, Mr. Pence and Gov. DeSantis headline the state Republican Party’s annual convention in Greensboro, its biggest annual fundraiser. Gov. DeSantis is the keynote speaker Friday evening, Mr. Pence is at noon Saturday, and Mr. Trump is in the Saturday night climax.

That lineup announcement has since been followed by President Biden scheduling a trip to the Old North State. He’ll be in Rocky Mount hyping his Roadmap to Support Good Jobs, “a collaborative agency effort to align on guideposts to build the workforce,” and he’ll also go aboard Fort Liberty, the Army base formerly known as Fort Bragg, near Fayetteville.

Carter Wrenn, Raleigh-based political consultant and columnist who worked with former President Ronald Reagan in the 1970s and ’80s and was an adviser to U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms, said there is an economically advantageous opportunity for the GOP trio and a definite need for their presidential foe from Delaware.

“On the Democrat side, we’re a swing state,” Mr. Wrenn said in a phone call with The Center Square. “There’s not but five or six swing states. We’re one of them. How we go in the presidential election next year is a big thing. Every statewide election here, where the candidates spend money, they end up being close.

“The Democrat reason for coming here is we’re a swing state. They’re lusting to win North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania – that’s where they’re going to put their attention. That’s it for Biden.”

While the audience is in the thousands for Mr. Trump, Mr. Pence and Gov. DeSantis, they get an advantage of extensive press coverage without having to spend campaign money for rallies, Mr. Wrenn says. And for the state GOP, tickets should sell.

“The reason the three Republicans are coming, of the primary states we’re one of the 10 biggest,” Mr. Wrenn said. “We’ve moved up to Super Tuesday.

“It’s not the convention itself that gets a lot of impact, but it will get press coverage all over the state and on social media. If you’re Pence, or DeSantis or Trump, going to the North Carolina state convention gets you free publicity where it doesn’t cost you anything. And it’s in a bigger state primary and that matters to you.”