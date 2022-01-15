Artists celebrate surf and beach culture at Carpinteria Art Center exhibit
A celebration of all things related to the Rincon, the Pacific Coast and the surf culture of Southern California, the “Queen of the Coast” is an art exhibit held in conjunction with the Rincon Classic featuring artists from the Carpinteria, Rincon area, Santa Barbara and Ventura.
After its opening this weekend, it is on view through Feb. 20 at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The “Queen of the Coast” public reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22 will feature live music in the Koch Courtyard from The Wrinkled Teenagers.
Sponsors are Rincon Designs, Esau’s Cafe and Pacifica Graduate Institute.
“The Rincon Classic is one of the oldest and most revered events in California’s rich surfing history highlighting generations of the area’s best surfers at the fabled cobblestones of Rincon Point during optimal winter conditions,” said Joyce Donaldson, Arts Center outreach director.
“The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center last held the Rincon exhibit in 2020,” Ms. Donaldson told the News-Press. “The energetic crowd of Rincon artists, surfers and enthusiasts broke the opening reception attendance records in the courtyard and gallery since the opening of the 865 building in 2019.”
Among other exhibits planned this year are “Palate to Palette” from April 8 through May 1; “Pivot: The Abstract of Will,” June 11 to July 31; “The Thread,” Sept. 2 to Oct 16; “The Fifth Dimension.” Oct. 21 to Nov. 27; and “Celebration! Celebracion,” Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, 2023.
The Arts Center is a nonprofit that promotes and supports the arts. Its mission is to be a premier small-town arts center by fostering diverse community involvement, nurturing the creative process and its appreciation, providing a variety of educational experiences and serving as the vibrant heartbeat of Carpinteria.
“Culture and the arts are instinctive in the human race and integral to our Carpinteria community. We can trace artistic expression in our area as far back as the Chumash,” said Ms. Donaldson. “The Carpinteria Art League, Community Church Craft Center and Step One: A Gallery, were created to sponsor the arts in Carpinteria.
“The city of Carpinteria’s ‘A Community Vision for 2020’ workshop included an Arts and Culture Committee, which highlighted the area’s need for a performing arts and community center,” she said.
The Carpinteria Valley Arts Council was established in 2001 and became the lead organization in the campaign for a community arts center.
“Our first step was to purchase appropriate property for a center, and we accomplished that through an extensive fundraising campaign in 2005,” Ms. Donaldson said. “We have held exhibits at the Carpinteria Arts Center on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria since 2005. In 2019, we completed a remodel of our center that includes studios, galleries and multi-purpose space for the entire community where children, adults and retirees can develop their creative skills.”
