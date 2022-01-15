Artists celebrate surf and beach culture at Carpinteria Art Center exhibit

TAJ VACCARELLA

Taj Vaccarella painted “Rincon Summer,” an oil on canvas. “I made this painting two years before the pandemic during a time when I lived just up the 150 from Rincon,” the artist said. “It was such an upbeat summer and I was inspired one Saturday afternoon to paint the scene of all the dudes and babes and doggos enjoying the summer vibes on a mellow fun day at Rincon.”

A celebration of all things related to the Rincon, the Pacific Coast and the surf culture of Southern California, the “Queen of the Coast” is an art exhibit held in conjunction with the Rincon Classic featuring artists from the Carpinteria, Rincon area, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

After its opening this weekend, it is on view through Feb. 20 at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The “Queen of the Coast” public reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22 will feature live music in the Koch Courtyard from The Wrinkled Teenagers.

SARAH KATE LAVACCARE

DAVID POWDRELL

BEN O’HARA “At left, “Queen of the Coast” is an oil on wood by Sarah Kate LaVaccare, which she painted on location at Rincon Point in Carpinteria. “I am continually inspired by the ocean, and how it is consistent in its inconsistency,” the artist said. “Everyday there are new colors, textures and experiences to appreciate. Center, “Surfer in Time Lapse” features photography on metal by David Powdrell. “Time lapse photography adds a bit of motion, drama and a blending of colors that I’m drawn to,” Mr. Powdrell said. “The annual Rincon Classic surf contest is an ideal testing ground for exploring time lapse photography.” At right, “Shuku” is an oil on canvas by Ben O’Hara. “The Native American tribe that lived here before us, the Chumash, are always on my mind, and I try my best to imagine what life would have been like here before Western civilization,” Mr. O’Hara said. “Whether it be basket weaving, chert knapping, jewelry making, rock art painting, or constructing tomols (redwood plank canoes), the Chumash people were without a doubt master artists, craftsmen, craftswomen, fisherman, hunters and herbalists. My painting ‘Shuku’ is my way of honoring a culture that has inspired my entire life — expanding my imagination, feeding my desire to explore my own backyard, and growining my sense of awe and wonder of the amazing place we both call home.”

Sponsors are Rincon Designs, Esau’s Cafe and Pacifica Graduate Institute.

“The Rincon Classic is one of the oldest and most revered events in California’s rich surfing history highlighting generations of the area’s best surfers at the fabled cobblestones of Rincon Point during optimal winter conditions,” said Joyce Donaldson, Arts Center outreach director.

“The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center last held the Rincon exhibit in 2020,” Ms. Donaldson told the News-Press. “The energetic crowd of Rincon artists, surfers and enthusiasts broke the opening reception attendance records in the courtyard and gallery since the opening of the 865 building in 2019.”

DAVID ORIAS

BONNY BUTLER

GLENN DUBOCK At left, in David Orias’ photo, “Bobby Martinez at Rincon,” Mr. Martinez demonstrates his surfing prowess. Center, “Rincon” is a mixed media collage by Bonny Butler. “Inspired by the gorgeous view atop the hill, Rincon was alive with vivid hues of the warm sands, the cool blue sea, the purple mountains and the clouds full of motion from the sea breezes,” the artist said. “Using acrylics, oil pastels, encaustic wax and decoupaging some colorful printed paper onto a canvas, I put my passion for the sea into this intuitive art piece.” At right, “Rincon Sea Glass Wave” is an archival photo print on canvas, by Glenn Dubock. “An unridden wave slips in at Rincon, a rare occasion. No surfer caught it, but it caught my attention due to the spinning sea glass color that only happens when the light is right,” Mr. Dubock said. “The Queen of the Coast shows off her finest jewels for mere seconds at a time …”

Among other exhibits planned this year are “Palate to Palette” from April 8 through May 1; “Pivot: The Abstract of Will,” June 11 to July 31; “The Thread,” Sept. 2 to Oct 16; “The Fifth Dimension.” Oct. 21 to Nov. 27; and “Celebration! Celebracion,” Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, 2023.

The Arts Center is a nonprofit that promotes and supports the arts. Its mission is to be a premier small-town arts center by fostering diverse community involvement, nurturing the creative process and its appreciation, providing a variety of educational experiences and serving as the vibrant heartbeat of Carpinteria.

“Culture and the arts are instinctive in the human race and integral to our Carpinteria community. We can trace artistic expression in our area as far back as the Chumash,” said Ms. Donaldson. “The Carpinteria Art League, Community Church Craft Center and Step One: A Gallery, were created to sponsor the arts in Carpinteria.

DARCIA CAMPBELL

Darcia Campbell painted “Shore Dance,” an oil work. It’s based on the artist’s photo of a mother and child playing in the waves at the beach.

“The city of Carpinteria’s ‘A Community Vision for 2020’ workshop included an Arts and Culture Committee, which highlighted the area’s need for a performing arts and community center,” she said.

The Carpinteria Valley Arts Council was established in 2001 and became the lead organization in the campaign for a community arts center.

“Our first step was to purchase appropriate property for a center, and we accomplished that through an extensive fundraising campaign in 2005,” Ms. Donaldson said. “We have held exhibits at the Carpinteria Arts Center on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria since 2005. In 2019, we completed a remodel of our center that includes studios, galleries and multi-purpose space for the entire community where children, adults and retirees can develop their creative skills.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com